Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 271,000 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the September 15th total of 359,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
YJ stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $155.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.42. Yunji has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $6.05.
Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.24. Yunji had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $88.39 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Yunji will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
Yunji Company Profile
Yunji, Inc engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.
