Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Update

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the September 15th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Z from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $12.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 0.96. Z has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74.

Z (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter.

About Z

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

