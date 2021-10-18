Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $532.69 Million

Brokerages predict that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will announce $532.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $525.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $540.07 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $444.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.60 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACCO Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

NYSE ACCO opened at $8.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.85. ACCO Brands has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $844.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 2.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 872.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ACCO Brands by 27.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

