Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.13 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,466 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Amdocs by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,390,000 after buying an additional 1,109,904 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,101,000 after buying an additional 1,038,230 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amdocs by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,255,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,551,000 after buying an additional 786,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amdocs by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,775,000 after buying an additional 566,230 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $80.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

