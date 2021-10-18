Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will post sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.13 billion and the lowest is $1.08 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full-year sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Amdocs by 112.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $80.66 on Monday. Amdocs has a one year low of $54.68 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

