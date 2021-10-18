Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Digital Realty Trust.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $147.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 33.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 38,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 32.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 465,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,191,000 after purchasing an additional 113,547 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $248,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.