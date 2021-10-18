Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to Post $1.17 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce earnings per share of $1.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Electronic Arts reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 303.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $8.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EA. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total value of $451,735.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,845 shares of company stock worth $7,062,314. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Motco grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $134.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.96. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

