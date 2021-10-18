Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post sales of $60.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.20 million and the highest is $62.24 million. Health Catalyst posted sales of $47.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year sales of $238.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.09 million to $240.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $290.91 million, with estimates ranging from $286.31 million to $296.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.68 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HCAT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.46.

In other Health Catalyst news, CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 57,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $3,148,495.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,293,532.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $516,967.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,087,416. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $48.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.69.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

