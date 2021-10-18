Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to Announce $1.05 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) will announce earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Kontoor Brands reported earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.10 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 257.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $49.38 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.62. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 802.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

