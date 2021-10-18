Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Manhattan Associates posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.71.

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $811,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,520,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,969 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,144.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 71.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 50.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 20,721 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,938. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.40. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.44 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

