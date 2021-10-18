Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) will report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. Radius Global Infrastructure posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.83 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on RADI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 847,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,027. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RADI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,696 shares during the period. Harbor Spring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $25,986,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,539 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $15,781,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 871.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 770,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

