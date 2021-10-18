Zacks: Analysts Expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.77 Million

Analysts expect Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) to announce sales of $26.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Docebo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.60 million and the lowest is $26.20 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Docebo will report full year sales of $103.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.40 million to $105.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $143.20 million, with estimates ranging from $135.10 million to $154.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Docebo.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.23 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC upped their price objective on Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Docebo by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Docebo by 67.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Docebo by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 3,185,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,363,000 after acquiring an additional 652,604 shares during the period. 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at $16,272,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Docebo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DCBO opened at $77.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -297.08. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $92.75.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

