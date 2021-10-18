Zacks: Analysts Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to announce $2.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Dover reported sales of $1.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full-year sales of $7.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $7.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.11 billion to $8.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Dover from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

Dover stock opened at $165.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. Dover has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $176.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,109,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,426,121,000 after purchasing an additional 135,727 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Dover by 0.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,522,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,127,000 after purchasing an additional 30,047 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,479,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,387,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,886,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,512,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,389,000 after buying an additional 21,810 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

