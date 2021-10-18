Zacks: Analysts Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $837.30 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will post $837.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $872.20 million and the lowest is $810.30 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $810.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Shares of DY stock opened at $70.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $61.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,543,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 105,407.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 13,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.