Zacks: Analysts Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.72. Extra Space Storage posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.23.

In related news, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,554 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 11,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 52,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $182.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.16. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.70%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

