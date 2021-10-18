Zacks: Analysts Expect Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.28). Immatics posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 million.

IMTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Immatics stock opened at $13.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.29 million and a P/E ratio of -7.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.32. Immatics has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $18.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Immatics by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Immatics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

