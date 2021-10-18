Zacks: Analysts Expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. InterDigital reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $3.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDCC shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 188.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in InterDigital by 406.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in InterDigital in the third quarter valued at $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 728.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $68.03. 71,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,409. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $85.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.22%.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

