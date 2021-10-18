Zacks: Analysts Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $687.19 Million

Brokerages expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to post $687.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $672.91 million to $713.00 million. Masonite International posted sales of $587.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

NYSE DOOR opened at $110.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.61. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

