Zacks: Analysts Expect OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.46 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $16.81 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPBK traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $10.46. 12,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,898. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $158.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is an increase from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

