Zacks: Analysts Expect PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.93 Million

Equities analysts expect PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) to post $141.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.70 million and the lowest is $141.40 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full year sales of $543.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $543.40 million to $544.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $605.25 million, with estimates ranging from $601.41 million to $607.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PowerSchool.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Shares of NYSE PWSC opened at $23.10 on Monday. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PowerSchool (PWSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.