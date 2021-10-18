Zacks: Analysts Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to Announce $4.12 EPS

Brokerages predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.35 and the highest is $4.89. The Children’s Place posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 186.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year earnings of $11.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $12.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $11.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.48 to $12.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $413.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PLCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.11.

NASDAQ PLCE traded up $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average of $86.56. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $24.15 and a one year high of $107.33.

In related news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Children’s Place by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

The Children's Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

