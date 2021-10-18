Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $323.58 Million

Brokerages expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce $323.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $326.00 million and the lowest is $321.16 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $269.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.89 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barnes Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Barnes Group stock opened at $42.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.16. Barnes Group has a one year low of $35.21 and a one year high of $57.64.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $720,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 35,106 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units.

