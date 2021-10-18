Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to Post -$2.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to post ($2.46) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.89) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.93). Biohaven Pharmaceutical reported earnings of ($3.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of ($11.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.19) to ($9.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($6.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.43) to ($4.75). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on BHVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.45.

NYSE BHVN traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,274. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.25. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,634,000 after acquiring an additional 62,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,348 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,939,000 after purchasing an additional 295,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,552,000 after buying an additional 919,951 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

