Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.74 Million

Brokerages expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) to report sales of $13.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $14.32 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year sales of $43.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.21 million to $44.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $72.46 million, with estimates ranging from $68.32 million to $80.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.34. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at $97,000. 32.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blade Air Mobility

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

