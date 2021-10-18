Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 94,569 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 33.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

CALM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.15. 264,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 878.97 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $43.24.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

