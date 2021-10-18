Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to Post $0.56 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.54. CIRCOR International posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 12.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $190.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

CIR traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.52. 36,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,732. CIRCOR International has a twelve month low of $26.54 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $658.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

