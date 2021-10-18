Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.05 Billion

Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) will report sales of $5.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.98 billion. Eaton reported sales of $4.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $19.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.66 billion to $20.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.03 billion to $20.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.39.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 55,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 13,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $161.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton has a 52 week low of $101.52 and a 52 week high of $171.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

