Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Post Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.45. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 298.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $9.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,712,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,155,000 after buying an additional 138,401 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,003.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,583,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,180,000 after buying an additional 1,439,529 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,214,000 after buying an additional 457,410 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.6% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 971,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,798,000 after buying an additional 76,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,139,000 after buying an additional 53,888 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAC opened at $159.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.64 and a beta of 2.57. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $91.61 and a 52 week high of $190.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -480.00%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

