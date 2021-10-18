Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Pentair posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

PNR stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.47. The stock had a trading volume of 839,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,899. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. Pentair has a twelve month low of $48.49 and a twelve month high of $80.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Pentair by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Pentair by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

