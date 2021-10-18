Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Announce $0.76 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Ross Stores reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $4.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ross Stores.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,188.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 55,497 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,671 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $108.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ross Stores (ROST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.