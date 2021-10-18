Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to Post $1.52 EPS

Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.97 million.

CFR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

NYSE CFR traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $123.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.12 and its 200-day moving average is $114.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 80.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

