Zacks: Brokerages Expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $202.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to post $202.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $208.20 million and the lowest is $195.90 million. James River Group reported sales of $177.47 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year sales of $784.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $770.60 million to $797.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $904.75 million, with estimates ranging from $862.80 million to $946.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

James River Group stock opened at $38.92 on Monday. James River Group has a 52 week low of $30.75 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRVR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 86.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 58,480 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in James River Group by 1,698.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in James River Group by 170.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 108,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 68,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

