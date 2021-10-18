Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the highest is $0.67. Nordstrom posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.31.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,269,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,085,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,826,000 after purchasing an additional 258,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,756,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,628 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,421,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $125,142,000 after purchasing an additional 630,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at $88,893,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $1.54 on Monday, hitting $29.62. 6,233,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,127,083. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2,962.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

