Zacks: Brokerages Expect ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will report sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.50 billion. ServiceNow reported sales of $1.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year sales of $5.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $7.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.97.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,861 shares of company stock valued at $18,888,544 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.1% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 717 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at $1,245,000. Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ServiceNow by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ServiceNow by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $663.18 on Monday. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $681.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $630.66 and a 200 day moving average of $562.47. The company has a market cap of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 789.51, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

