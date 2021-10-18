Zacks: Brokerages Expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $640.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report sales of $640.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $657.90 million and the lowest is $633.50 million. Splunk posted sales of $558.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Splunk from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Splunk from $148.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.10.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $4,171,565.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total value of $126,403.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,763,413.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,842,638. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPLK stock opened at $165.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $222.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.80.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.