Zap (ZAP) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. Zap has a market capitalization of $10.02 million and approximately $125,439.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap coin can now be bought for about $0.0424 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zap has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00041986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.29 or 0.00196436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00090095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Zap Coin Profile

ZAP is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

