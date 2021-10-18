ZClassic (ZCL) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $3,707.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.62 or 0.00222013 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00112510 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.28 or 0.00127214 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002581 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

