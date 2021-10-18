Zcoin (XZC) Price Hits $4.23

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,303.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,737.19 or 0.06096243 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.41 or 0.00299183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $604.73 or 0.00986460 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00085018 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $256.69 or 0.00418716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00291037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00273987 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.