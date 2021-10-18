Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,511,770,000 after purchasing an additional 788,349 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,473,000 after purchasing an additional 568,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,895,000 after purchasing an additional 184,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,603,000 after purchasing an additional 144,195 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.14.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $515.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $554.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $281.02 and a 52-week high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.