Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stake Boosted by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,592 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 2.33% of Zebra Technologies worth $659,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.14.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $515.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $554.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $281.02 and a one year high of $594.77.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

