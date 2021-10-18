Zel Hits Market Capitalization of $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.59 or 0.00228790 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00111725 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00131152 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000575 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003291 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Zel Coin Trading

