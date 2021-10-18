Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Zendesk posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.73.

NYSE ZEN traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.13. 12,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,061. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.31 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $103.28 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60.

In other Zendesk news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total value of $906,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $376,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,508 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,599.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,595 shares of company stock worth $8,561,642 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

