Zero (ZER) Price Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 18th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $11,042.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.21 or 0.00223514 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.31 or 0.00112900 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.77 or 0.00125068 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002580 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,604,237 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

