Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Shares of ZVIA stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.10. Zevia PBC has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zevia PBC will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zevia PBC stock. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

