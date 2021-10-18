Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZVIA. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

ZVIA stock opened at $12.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Zevia PBC will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zevia PBC stock. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.