Zilla 24 Hour Volume Reaches $355.00 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Zilla coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zilla has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a market cap of $178,905.41 and $355.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00041266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.64 or 0.00197460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00089416 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

