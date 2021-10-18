Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Hits $0.0921 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0921 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and $57.42 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.70 or 0.00483688 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001050 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $665.42 or 0.01092146 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,172,326,673 coins and its circulating supply is 11,880,859,520 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.