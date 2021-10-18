ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading 6.5% Higher

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.76 and last traded at $46.76. 47,517 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,729,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.91.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 9.32.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $5,846,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter valued at $2,660,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $29,730,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

