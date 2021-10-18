ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25,781.00

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $128.63 million and $25,781.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 148.3% against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for $0.0809 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00065331 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00069568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.29 or 0.00100722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,815.78 or 0.99957659 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,702.48 or 0.05987007 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00023612 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZIMBOCASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

