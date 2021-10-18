Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.23. 1,282,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,624. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $29.83 and a fifty-two week high of $64.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

